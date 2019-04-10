Buildup of vulnerabilities march on: IMF financial stability report

Tighter financial conditions in Q4 2018 were "too short-lived to meaningfully slow the buildup of vulnerabilities," the International Monetary Fund concludes in its April 2019 global financial stability report.

Thus, medium-term risks to global financial stability is broadly unchanged from October.

Financial vulnerabilities are elevated in sovereign, corporate, and nonbank financial sectors in several systemic countries, the report says.

The IMF also took an in-depth look at house prices, applying insights from past analyses and new statistical techniques to 32 advanced and emerging market economies and major cities.

Sees "heightened downside risks to house prices up to three years ahead."

