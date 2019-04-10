Equinor delays Mariner oil field start-up

Equinor (EQNR +1.3% ) says it is delaying the start-up of its Mariner heavy oil field in the U.K. North Sea to this summer, citing the need for safety checks on the platform's 40K electrical couplings.

Initial tests showed the couplings' failure rate was too high, which "can lead to an explosion if gas gets to the platform," EQNR's VP for major projects tells Reuters, adding that the company has completed 56% of the necessary work.

Originally due to come on stream in 2017 and with an estimated 300M barrels of recoverable reserves, the $5.9B project has been plagued by delays; Mariner is expected to produce ~55K bbl/day at its plateau.