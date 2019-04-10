Zayo +7.3% on report consortium is close to acquisition deal

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) has jumped 7.3% on a Reuters report that a consortium featuring Digital Colony Partners, EQT and Stonepeak are close to a deal to buy the provider.

The consortium has exclusive rights to negotiate a deal after presenting an attractive enough offer, the report says, and that deal would value Zayo between $8B-$9B excluding $5.9B in debt.

The deal if consummated could be announced later this month.

