Levi Strauss up 4% post Q1 results

Levi Strauss (LEVI +4.6% ) reported Q1 revenue growth of 7% Y/Y to $1.44B, with growth across all regions; and constant currency +11% Y/Y.

Regional sales: Americas $717M (+9% Y/Y); Europe $465M (+3% Y/Y) and Asia $253M (+8% Y/Y).

Q1 Gross margin declined by 30 bps to 54.6%; and operating margin improved by 100 bps to 14%.

Adj. EBITDA increased 10.2% Y/Y to $234.9M; and margin improved by 52 bps to 16.4%.

SG&A expenses were $581.89M up by 3.3% Y/Y.

Cash from operations was $56M, compared to $66.17M a year ago; and Adj. free cash flow was $17M.

FY19 Guidance: Company expects constant-currency net revenues growth of mid-single digits;constant-currency Adj. EBIT margin flat-to-slightly up; and capital expenditures of ~$190M - $200M and anticipates nearly 100 new company-operated store openings in FY19.

