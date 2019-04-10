Fastenal Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 11th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (+9.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.31B (+10.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, fast has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 5 downward.