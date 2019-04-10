Apogee Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Apogee (NASDAQ:APOG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, April 11th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.91 (-5.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $357.18M (+1.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, apog has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.