Commerce Bancshares Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Commerce Bancshares (OTC:CBSH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 11th, before market open.
The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.90 (-2.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $334.62M (+7.1% Y/Y).
Over the last 2 years, cbsh has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
