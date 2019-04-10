ContraFect adds to CF-301-stoked rally, up 18%

Nano cap ContraFect (CFRX +18.1% ) is up on triple normal volume. Shares have rallied about 60% this month.

On Monday, April 8, it announced the publication of a manuscript in a peer-reviewed journal on lead candidate CF-301 for the potential treatment of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) infection in the bloodstream.

The manuscript highlights the activity of CF-301 (exebacase), a bacteriophage-derived enzyme called a lysin, which showed its substantially higher potency (32x - more than 100x) in human blood compared to a conventional testing medium, demonstrating "synergistic interaction" with two key human blood factors, activity that supports its mechanism of action.

A Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with S. aureus bacteremia should be winding up shortly.