Lynas nixes Wesfarmers bid as undervaluing its IP

Lynas' (OTCPK:LYSCF -1.5% ) board rejects a A$1.5B (~US$1.1B) takeover offer from Wesfarmers (OTCPK:WFAFF), saying the offer undervalued the company's intellectual property.

Lynas says it "has developed significant intellectual property in engineering, processing and product development. This IP is valuable in its own right, and its value is not reflected in the Indicative Proposal from Wesfarmers."

Lynas says it would not have been vulnerable to the "highly opportunistic conditional proposal" if not for challenges it faces in Malaysia.

Environmental groups and Lynas workers held rival demonstrations in Kuala Lumpur over concerns about radioactive waste from the company’s rare earths processing plant in the country.