IMAX to go big in Germany

IMAX (IMAX +0.4% ) plans to open the company's largest screen yet at an independent German theater in 2020.

"Now, through our new partnership with the Lochmann Filmtheaterbetriebe, the largest IMAX theater in world will reside in Germany and serve as a premium entertainment destination in the country," says IMAX chief Richard Gelfond.

The new agreement extends IMAX's recent momentum in Germany, where the company now has 10 theatres open or contracted to open in Germany.

On the investor scorecard, shares of IMAX are up 26% YTD.

Source: Press Release