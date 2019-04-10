Vodafone to offer limitless data at Spanish unit

Amid struggles at its Spanish unit, Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) will start offering limitless data for some packages in the coming week, the company tells Bloomberg.

Mobile clients will be able to get unlimited data from €40.99/month, while bundles with unlimited mobile and 600 Mbps fiber broadband will start at €69.99/month, according to the report.

In January, the company started a process to cut up to 20% of jobs at the Spanish unit, which has faced growing competition for customers since last year.