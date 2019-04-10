Shell to quit Gazprom-led LNG project in Russia

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A +0.6% ) says it will exit the Baltic LNG liquefied natural gas project led by Russia's Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) on the Russian Baltic Sea coast.

Shell, which has a long history of energy cooperation with Russia, had been studying the possible implications of a recent decision by Gazprom to move toward the full integration of its Baltic LNG and gas processing plants.

Shell had developed a technology specifically for the Sakhalin Energy LNG plant and in February said it had created a 50-50 venture with Gazprom that would use Shell’s LNG know-how to develop Russia’s own technology for supercooling gas.

The venture was expected to effectively insulate Russia from any new U.S. sanctions on LNG, a sector in which key technology belongs to a handful of global majors.

Shell remains a shareholder in the Gazprom-led Sakhalin-2 plant, which produces LNG on the Russian Pacific island of Sakhalin.