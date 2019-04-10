Highlights from ConAgra Brands' investor presentation

ConAgra Brands (CAG +5.7% ) posts a financial update as part of its investor day event today.

The company increases its value capture from synergies estimate to $285M from $215M.

Organic sales are expected to rise 1% in FY19 and FY20 and then +1% to +2% in FY22. EPS of $2.03 to 2.08 is anticipated in FY19 and $2.10 to $2.20 in FY20 vs. $2.17 consensus.

Management says keeping the current annualized dividend is a top priority as well as a debt de-lever to 3.6X to 3.5X by FY21. If ConAgra runs ahead on the deleverage target, buybacks could be on the plate.

SEC Form 8-K