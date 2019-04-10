Command Center +2.6% post Q4 results

Command Center (CCNI +2.6% ) reports Q4 revenue decrease of 0.3% Y/Y to $24.44M.

Gross margin increased by 260 bps to 27.1%, due to fluctuations in the company’s workers’ compensation expense.

EBITDA margin increased 374 bps to 6.56%.

As a result of increased margin and lower SG&A, income from operations increased by 116.7% Y/Y to $1.3M.

Cash and equivalents of $8M (+2.8% Y/Y).

During 2018, the company purchased ~324K shares of common stock through its share repurchase program at an aggregate price of ~$1.8M for average price of $5.65/share.

As of December 28, 2018, ~$2.8M remains under the current repurchase program.

“In addition to favorable workers’ compensation accrual adjustments compared to previous periods, the $1.2M improvement in net income demonstrates our progress in streamlining operations and improving operating efficiency.” said Rick Coleman, President and CEO of Command Center.

Previously: Command Center reports Q4 results (Apr. 09 2019)