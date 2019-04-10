KB Home +1.3%, PulteGroup +0.7% after JPMorgan upgrades

KBHome (NYSE:KBH) and PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) are raised to neutral from underweight by JPMorgan, recognizing more stable demand as mortgage rates continue to decline.

Boosts December 2019 price targets for Pulte by 6% and for KB by 12%.

Says "positive momentum" likely to continue in the near-term for the sector.

Still "hesitant to ascribe target multiples that are greater than prior mid-cycle valuations."

JPMorgan's 2020 EPS estimates stay 5%-10% or more below Street consensus for several names in the sector.

