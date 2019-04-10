Petrobras to sell other gas pipelines following TAG deal success - Reuters

Petrobras (PBR +0.1% ) is preparing to sell three more gas pipelines after successfully selling its TAG unit for $8.6B, Reuters reports.

PBR initially planned to sell only a minority stake in the units but is considering selling control of the pipelines after winning a better than expected price for the TAG unit, according to the report, which also says the group of pipelines could be valued at more than $3B combined.

The three units - one of them still under construction - comprise 621 miles of pipelines stretching from the Santos Basin to the coast.