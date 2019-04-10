Morgan Stanley to be top shareholder it China funds venture

Morgan Stanley's (MS) wins an auction to buy a 5.5% stake in its mutual funds joint venture in China, Morgan Stanley Huaxin Fund Management, Reuters reports.

That will add to its current 37.4% stake in the joint venture with Huaxin Securities, which owns 39.56% of the venture.

The transaction occurs as China allows more foreign firms to own larger stakes in Chinese financial companies.

Morgan Stanley won the bid on March 30 to buy the 5.5% stake from a private shareholder for 25.04M yuan ($3.73M).

The purchase still needs to be approved by China's securities regulators.

