CareDx sues Natera over false advertising

CareDx (CDNA +4.4% ) has filed a second lawsuit against Natera (NTRA +3.7% ) accusing it of misleading doctors and patients about its kidney transplant technology compared to CDNA's AlloSure via its "false advertising campaign" claiming that its technology is superior to AlloSure.

AlloSure is a non-invasive test that assesses the health of transplanted kidneys by measuring fragmented DNA in peripheral blood.

Natera's test, branded as Prospera, also assesses kidney transplant rejection via cell-free DNA in the blood.

CDNA seeks all available remedies including monetary damages.