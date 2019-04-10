Sprint CEO met with FCC chief of staff on merger

An FCC filing notes that Sprint (S +1.3% ) CEO Michel Combes met with FCC Chief of Staff Matthew Berry on Friday to discuss the proposed $26B merger between Sprint and T-Mobile (TMUS +0.5% ).

The agency had resumed its 180-day "shot clock" for reviewing the merger on Thursday; that was the third pause in the review, which began last July 18. The agency is now on day 128.

In the meeting, Combes discussed the "competitive and financial challenges Sprint faces as a standalone company and the public interest benefits of the proposed T-Mobile/Sprint merger."

In particular, Sprint representatives talked about the financial, network and scale challenges Sprint faces and how the merger would address those and spur competition, and also the deployment of 5G in the United States.