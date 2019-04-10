U.K. GDP rises 0.2% as expected

U.K. economic growth rate increased 0.2% in February from 0.5% growth in January as markets awaited a further extension of the deadline for the U.K. to leave the European Union.

IT services contributed majorly to service growth while manufacturing also continued to recover after weakness at the end of last year

IMF cut its forecasts for world growth and gave a specific warning over not reaching an agreement over Brexit and for the U.K., IMF predicted that a chaotic departure could result in two years of recession.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, OTC:GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP

Source: Investing.com