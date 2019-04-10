Lockheed F-35s grounded in Japan following mysterious crash

Lockheed Martin (LMT -0.9% ) is lower after Japan says it will ground 12 F-35 jets until the cause of Tuesday's crash over the Pacific Ocean is determined.

Early reports suggest system failure, which is troubling because it could mean something was missed in the production process, says Carl Schuster, a former U.S. Navy officer and professor at Hawaii Pacific University.

The crash was only the second for the F-35 since the aircraft's first flight in 2006 and could reignite concern about the F-35 having only one engine the aircraft was the first F-35 assembled in Japan.

Justin Bronk, a research fellow at the Royal United Services Institute in London, says he "would be surprised if there was a common catastrophic fault hidden away in the F-35A. It’s pretty unlikely given the large number of flight hours already completed."