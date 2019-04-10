Simulations Plus +6% post Q2 earnings beat

Simulations Plus (SLP +6.1% ) reported Q2 revenue growth of 15% Y/Y to $8.5M.

Revenue by division: Lancaster's $5M (+10% Y/Y); Buffalo's $2.3M (+22.8% Y/Y); and RTP in North Carolina's $1.2M (+24.8% Y/Y).

Q2 Gross margin improved by 270 bps to 73.9%; and operating margin declined by 63 bps to 32.2%.

SG&A expenses were $2.81M up by 20.1% Y/Y; and as percentage of revenue 33.2% up by 136 bps.

R&D expenses were $724.03k up by 49.5% Y/Y.

Company has Cash and cash equivalents of $9.89M as of February 28, 2019.

