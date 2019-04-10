U.S. corporate income tax rate nearly halved in 2018

U.S. corporations paid 7% of their profits as federal taxes in 2018, down from 13.6% in 2017, Yahoo Finance reports, citing data from Oxford Economics.

That's the lowest effective tax rate since at least 1947. Since then, the number has always been at least 10%.

The tax overhaul, enacted at the end of 2017, cut the corporate tax rate to 21% from 35%.

It also allows businesses to deduct the full amount of new investments in the year those investments are made instead of spreading those deductions out over time. Other tax credits and loopholes can further lower the corporate tax bill.

Federal revenue from corporate taxes fell to $194B in 2018 from $286B in 2017. The share of federal revenue coming from corporate income taxes fell to 5.8% in 2018 from 8.5% in 2017, while individual income taxes accounted for 50.1% of all federal revenue vs. 48.5% in 2017.