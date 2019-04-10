Eni installs first foreign offshore oil asset in Mexico

Eni (E +0.9% ) says it has installed its Miztón platform offshore Mexico, marking the first foreign offshore oil asset installation in the country.

Eni says the startup of the platform is planned for H1 2019, with production expected to plateau at 8K bbl/day of oil; production will be sent onshore through a multiphase line and then treated at an existing Pemex facility.

Eni’s ability to fast-track the project was facilitated by the availability of a suitable topside in nearby Texas.

The Amoca, Miztón and Tecoalli fields are shallow-water fields that form part of the single Area 1 development block off the coast of Mexico’s Tabasco state; Area 1 was awarded to Eni in a 2015 tender.