Accenture aims high with Google Cloud partnership

Accenture (ACN -0.1% ) says it's collaborating with Alphabet's Google Cloud on enterprise solutions in enabling multi-channel customer interactions, improving data management and creating services for hyper-personalization in marketing, sales and services.

The company says its will leverage Google Cloud's AI and data management capabilities to build solutions that will help clients use data to better understand their own customers.

The range of Fortune 2000 clients being aimed at include companies in the financial services, insurance, energy, utilities, travel, retail, communications, media and technology industries.

