Rio Tinto says Pilbara iron ore operation damaged in fire

Apr. 10, 2019 7:47 AM ETRio Tinto Group (RIO)RIOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) says a fire damaged a facility at one of its Pilbara iron ore operations, although it is not known whether it would affect shipping of the mineral.
  • Rio already had cut its 2019 outlook for iron ore shipments from the Pilbara due to production disruption and damage caused by tropical cyclone Veronica.
  • Nevertheless, China's iron ore futures pulled back slightly following a seven-session rally to a record high.
  • "China’s steel production is expected to remain strong," says Argonaut Securities metals and mining analyst Helen Lau. "As a result, overall demand for iron ore should [also] remain strong, and... prices should remain elevated.”
