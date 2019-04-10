Rio Tinto says Pilbara iron ore operation damaged in fire
Apr. 10, 2019 7:47 AM ETRio Tinto Group (RIO)RIOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) says a fire damaged a facility at one of its Pilbara iron ore operations, although it is not known whether it would affect shipping of the mineral.
- Rio already had cut its 2019 outlook for iron ore shipments from the Pilbara due to production disruption and damage caused by tropical cyclone Veronica.
- Nevertheless, China's iron ore futures pulled back slightly following a seven-session rally to a record high.
- "China’s steel production is expected to remain strong," says Argonaut Securities metals and mining analyst Helen Lau. "As a result, overall demand for iron ore should [also] remain strong, and... prices should remain elevated.”