Discovery and YouTube reach deal for live, on-demand programs

Discovery (DISCA +6.1% ) and YouTube (GOOG +0.2% , GOOGL +0.1% ) have a multi-year agreement for live and on-demand distribution of programming.

Discovery shares have jumped to their highest point since November in response.

That brings Discovery's lifestyle brands to YouTube TV as of today: the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Animal Planet, Travel Channel, and MotorTrend. OWN (the Oprah Winfrey Network) will join them by the end of the year.

Along with live programming, YouTube TV subscribers will have video-on-demand content through YouTube's VOD service or by authenticating to the Discovery GO platform.