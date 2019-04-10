One World Ventures and MYM Nutraceuticals form joint venture on Navajo Nation, USA

One World Ventures (OTCPK:OWVI -15% ) announces joint multi-year co-operative agreement with MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. (OTCQB:MYMMF -4.2% ) to cultivate and harvest hemp on the Navajo Nation, USA.

Through the recent acquisition of Aqueous International Corporation, OWVI, along with the Native American Agricultural Company (NAAC), has an exclusive contract to recruit, invite, welcome and work with cannabis companies and organizations from the USA, Canada, and internationally.

This venture should provide many jobs for the Navajo community and should boost our farming and agriculture sector immensely.