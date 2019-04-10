ConAgra Brands +7% after strong outlook

ConAgra Brands (NYSE:CAG) jumps 6.79% after the company's analyst day event presentation pleases investors.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch reiterates a Buy rating after taking in the update guidance from the food company. The BAML analyst team notes the outlook from ConAgra includes an expectation for free cash flow of $1.3B in 2022 and an upped synergy target.

Shares of CAG are now up 35% YTD to rank first out of the 19 publicly-traded processed & packaged good stocks with a market cap of over $50M.

