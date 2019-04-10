Facebook launches new wave of tools to combat problem content

In an update, Facebook (FB -0.1% ) rolled out a new series of steps it's taking to combat problematic content on the platform.

The company classifies its approach as removing problematic content, reducing the spread of false information and informing users to make decisions about what to read, click or share.

Among new steps in the "remove" area, it's launching a new update tracker, updating its enforcement policy for Groups and launching a Group Quality feature.

When it comes to false news, it's bringing in more outside experts and expanding the content that the Associated Press will review as a third-party fact checker. It will also reduce the reach of Groups that repeatedly share misinformation.

As for user information, it's adding Trust Indicators to its News Feed context button on some content, and adding more information to its "Page Quality" tab. The company will also bring the verified badge from Facebook into Messenger.