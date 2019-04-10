U.S and China agree on enforcement mechanism: Mnuchin

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says progress is being made in talks with China to reach a trade deal, CNBC reports.

"We've pretty much agreed on an enforcement mechanism," he told CNBC. "We've agreed that both sides will establish enforcement offices that will deal with the ongoing matters."

Enforcement has been one of the sticking points between the two countries. Another is the forced transfer of technology that China has been accused of.

ETFs: YINN, YANG, GXC, FXP, PGJ, CN, TDF, CHN, CXSE, XPP, FCA, YXI, KGRN, FLCH, WCHN