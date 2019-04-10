IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) March Summary

March monthly performance was: +2.73%

AUM of $316M

52-week performance vs. the S&P 500 is: -13%

$0.16 in dividends were paid in March

Top 10 Holdings as of 2/28/2019: Nestle SA (NESN): 1.79603%, Roche Holding AG Dividend Right Cert. (ROG): 1.32826%, Novartis AG (NOVN): 1.31418%, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930): 1.29196%, HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA): 1.09828%, Toyota Motor Corp (7203): 1.02673%, Total SA (FP): 0.95984%, BP PLC (BP.): 0.93093%, Royal Dutch Shell PLC Class A (RDSA): 0.91618%, AIA Group Ltd (01299): 0.82903%