Uber seeks conservative $100B public valuation - WSJ

Uber (UBER) is aiming for a public valuation of up to $100B in its IPO, below previous expectations of $120B, according to WSJ sources.

Uber reportedly provided documents to convertible note holders showing a potential price range of $48 to $55 per share, which would mean a valuation of $90B to $100B including the roughly $10B Uber plans to raise in the offering.

Sources say the range could narrow and shift before Uber starts marketing shares to investors later this month.

The conservative valuation might consider the rough IPO of competitor Lyft (LYFT -7.3% ), which had a strong first day followed by rough waves of selling.

Uber is expected to make its IPO filing public tomorrow.

