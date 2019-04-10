KGHM seeks to freeze mines in Canada and US

Polish copper producer KGHM (OTC:KGHPF) says that the company has no plan to sell its foreign assets, instead may freeze some in Canada or the US in-case of big investment requirements.

In 2012, KGHM added Chilean, Canadian and US metal deposits via $3B acquisition of Quadra FNX, since then, its foreign assets have faced challenges with rising costs, falling copper prices, technical problems and higher-than-expected capital spending.

The company says that all of its foreign mining projects except those in Chile, have been put under review.

At its flagship Sierra Gorda mine in Chile, KGHM plans to increase copper production, as well as reduce capex in coming years.

