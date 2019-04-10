Gran Tierra, GeoPark-Frontera group win Ecuador oil contracts

Gran Tierra Energy (GTE +4.5% ), GeoPark (GPRK +0.3% ) and Frontera (OTC:FECCF) have won bids to develop seven oil exploration blocks with potentially high reserves in Ecuador, the country's energy ministry says.

GTE won contracts for the Chanangue, Charapa and Iguana blocks, while a consortium formed by Chile's GeoPark and Canada's Frontera will operate the Perico and Espejo blocks.

The ministry says development of the blocks will require an investment of $1.17B and allow an estimated peak production of 18K bbl/day in 2024.