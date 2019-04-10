Whole Foods could grab 110 Sears stores - BMO

BMO Capital Markets says Amazon's (AMZN +0.5% ) Whole Foods could be interested in filling as many as 110 old Sears and Kmart stores based on the surrounding demographics and lack of another nearby Whole Foods location.

BMO analyzed all of Sears' real estate and found 480 location still open with 80 of those scheduled to close. The company has about 430 available locations with 170 sitting vacant and the rest in the closing process.

The firm also sees about 320 Sears locations that could serve as prime locations for Amazon's rumored lower-cost grocery chain.