FOMC minutes show target range could shift "in either direction"

"The appropriate target range for the federal funds rate could shift in either direction based on incoming data and other developments," noted several participants at the last FOMC meeting on March 19-20.

The view that evolution of the economic outlook and risks to the the outlook "likely warrant leaving the target range unchanged for the remainder of the year," were expressed by most of the participants, according to the FOMC minutes.

As well, some participants say they'd "judge it appropriate" to raise the target range if economic growth runs above its longer-run trend rate, an outlook they currently expect.

Several people, though, said that describing the committee's approach to monetary policy as "patient" would need to be review regularly, because they didn't want the use of the word seen as limiting the committee's options in making policy adjustments.

Stocks slip a little after the minutes were released. The Nasdaq +0.3% , the S&P +0.2% ; the Dow, which almost rose to flat just before 2:00 PM ET, edges down 0.1% .

10-year Treasury yield is down ~2 basis points to 2.477%.

