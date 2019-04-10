Exxon sees lower Q1 downstream earnings but refiners rise anyway

Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.4% ) says it expects Q1 downstream earnings to drop by ~$1.3B due to higher crude oil prices and anticipates a $600M decline in its derivatives trading activities, according to a new SEC filing.

But XOM's dimmed outlook is hardly hurting shares of refiners: PBF +5.7% , HFC +4.2% , VLO +3.9% , PSX +1.5% , MPC +1.4% .

Separately, XOM is the leader in oil and gas discoveries so far this year, accounting for nearly 40% of the global total YTD, according to research firm Rystad Energy.

The biggest announced discovery YTD is XOM's gas find offshore Cyprus, which Rystad estimates at nearly 700M boe, and the company's two new Guyana discoveries represent two more of the top six finds for the year.