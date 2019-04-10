Pentagon's $10B cloud contract down to two companies

The Pentagon says a review shows the $10B, winner-takes-all JEDI cloud contract wasn't tainted by alleged conflicts of interest, and the selection process can proceed. The decision could come this month.

Defense Department spokeswoman Elissa Smith says only two companies remain "within the competitive range" and "will participate further" but doesn't name the companies.

Late last year, Oracle (ORCL +0.2% ) filed a federal complaint alleging the JEDI process unfairly favored Amazon (AMZN +0.4% ), violating federal procurement rules, and claimed two JEDI team members had a conflict of interest due to previous AWS affiliations.

Microsoft (MSFT +0.5% ) is the other large cloud player still in the race after Google dropped out last fall.

IBM (IBM +0.4% ) is also in the running but has been seen as a dark horse candidate like Oracle.

Post updated to add the IBM bullet.