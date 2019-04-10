Nasdaq, S&P hold onto gains, Dow lags

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 hold onto most of their gains, while the Dow still languishes just below break-even in midafternoon trading in New York.

The main averages slipped a little after FOMC minutes from last month showed that the Fed's next move could be in either direction with some considering a rate increase should U.S. economic growth run ahead of the longer-run trend.

Nasdaq r ises 0.4% and the S&P is up 0.2% , while the Dow edges down 0 .1% .

By industry sector, real estate ( +0.6% ) gains the most, while utilities ( -0.5% ) is the weakest performer.

The 10-year Treasury yield falls 2 basis points to 2.477%.

Crude oil +1.0% to $64.60 per barrel.