Nasdaq, S&P hold onto gains, Dow lags

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 hold onto most of their gains, while the Dow still languishes just below break-even in midafternoon trading in New York.
The main averages slipped a little after FOMC minutes from last month showed that the Fed's next move could be in either direction with some considering a rate increase should U.S. economic growth run ahead of the longer-run trend.
Nasdaq rises 0.4% and the S&P is up 0.2%, while the Dow edges down 0.1%.
By industry sector, real estate (+0.6%) gains the most, while utilities (-0.5%) is the weakest performer.
The 10-year Treasury yield falls 2 basis points to 2.477%.
Crude oil +1.0% to $64.60 per barrel.
Dollar Index slips 0.1% to 96.93.
