Disney looks to remake itself to square off with Netflix

Walt Disney's (DIS +0.1% ) bet on streaming with its Disney Plus service will mean billions of dollars in subscriber fees -- but also revenue lost from cable fees, Netflix payments and even possibly cannibalized movie tickets.

In a deep look that comes a day before Disney's high-stakes investor day meeting, WSJ's Erich Schwartzel highlights the new service's focus on the company's most popular franchises, including a big-ticket Star Wars spin-off series that would go straight to Disney Plus.

High School Musical is another franchise that will anchor Disney Plus, and Schwartzel notes that Netflix (NFLX -0.2% ) has signed a deal with Kenny Ortega, best known for shaping Disney's franchises like High School Musical and movies like Newsies.

Disney's UK launch of the DisneyLife streaming service faltered, in large part due to the fact that many films subscribers wanted to watch were tied up elsewhere, with other providers.

Disney's likely to learn from that experience by focusing more on providing new content and grabbing back film rights to films after they leave theaters. Blockbuster Captain Marvel was the first movie the company held from output deals from distributors -- the better to hit Disney Plus as soon as possible.