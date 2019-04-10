Wells Fargo: Zayo worth mid-thirties per share in buyout

Reports of a bid for Zayo Group (ZAYO +5.5% ) value the company around $33.50-$37.50/share, Wells Fargo analyst Jennifer Fritzsche says.

A deal for $8B-$9B points to an EV/EBITDA multiple of 10.6x-11.3x, she says; while that might look disappointing compared to other fiber deals' 20x-30x multiples, it makes sense because of the size and complexity of Zayo's business. (h/t Bloomberg)

Shares are currently up to $31.07 today.

A mid-$30s buyout would offer P-E firms like the bidding consortium an IRR in the low to mid-teens.