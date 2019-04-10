FTC settles with Tronox in deal for Cristal's titanium dioxide business

Tronox (TROX +7.7% ) pops on news that the company reached a settlement with the Federal Trade Commission that will allow it to proceed with its acquisition of much of Cristal’s North American titanium dioxide assets.

According to the terms, Tronox agrees to sell Cristal's TiO2 facilities in Ashtabula, Ohio, which previously were valued at $700M; U.K. chemical company INEOS agreed last month to buy the plants.

The FTC said in 2017 that it would go to court to block the deal, arguing that Tronox and Cristal were two of the three top suppliers of chloride process titanium dioxide; the third is Chemours (NYSE:CC).