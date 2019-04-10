United keeps adding flights in the U.S.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) announces new flight service in the U.S. to extend on a long period of network expansion.

The carrier is beginning new twice-daily, year-round service between Washington Dulles and Fort Myers and Sarasota in Florida. In addition, United will begin operating extended seasonal winter service between Miami and Washington Dulles starting two months earlier than originally planned this October.

"Our schedule offers customers from Fort Myers and Sarasota easy connections to more than 130 flights across the United States and 11 European destinations with just one stop," notes United domestic network planning exec Ankit Gupta.

Last year, United saw a 7.0% in revenue passenger miles in the U.S. and a 6.7% increase in capacity.