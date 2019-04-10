Real estate sector pulls ahead of broader market

The real estate sector ( +0.7% ) outpaces the S&P 500 in late afternoon trading, with the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) gaining 0.9% --its biggest showing since March 21.

VNQ has lagged the S&P 500 during the past week and month; YTD it's up 16.5%, surpassing the S&P's 14.8% gain.

Among the stronger performers are Vereit (VER +1.9% ), Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT +4.4% ), CBL & Associates (CBL +4.5% ), Site Centers (SITC +2.5% ), Lexington Realty Trust (LXP +1.6% ), Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR +1.8% ), Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB +2.1% ), Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS +2.5% ), and CoreCivic (CXW +2.2% ).

Mortgage REITs' gains were more muted as seen in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM +0.3% ).

