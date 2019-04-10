Real estate sector pulls ahead of broader market

The real estate sector (+0.7%) outpaces the S&P 500 in late afternoon trading, with the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) gaining 0.9%--its biggest showing since March 21.
VNQ has lagged the S&P 500 during the past week and month; YTD it's up 16.5%, surpassing the S&P's 14.8% gain.
Among the stronger performers are Vereit (VER +1.9%), Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT +4.4%), CBL & Associates (CBL +4.5%), Site Centers (SITC +2.5%), Lexington Realty Trust (LXP +1.6%), Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR +1.8%), Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB +2.1%), Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS +2.5%), and CoreCivic (CXW +2.2%).
Mortgage REITs' gains were more muted as seen in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM +0.3%).
