GE's massive pension costs should fall, UBS analyst says

General Electric's (GE -1.1% ) pension obligations total $92B, more than the company's $80B market cap, but UBS analyst Peter Lennox-King thinks the pension costs will fall in coming years, which should help earnings and please shareholders.

Lennox-King estimates GE pension costs will fall by $1B-$3B by 2020, ~$0.29 in income per share - significant considering analyst consensus sees GE earning $0.64 in 2020 - but he expects GE to earn $0.77/share in 2020, 20% higher than other Wall Street analysts.

GE has set aside $69B in assets to meet its $92B obligation, a $22B gap that sounds alarming, but the obligation comprises more than one pension and not all plans are ERISA-based; if a pension is not guaranteed under ERISA, then a company can pay retiree benefits on an annual basis from current cash flow rather than pre-fund it.

Lennox-King, who rates GE a Buy with a $13 price target, notes GE's main ERISA-based pension plan’s obligation totals $62B and is 80% funded, not much different from funding levels at other companies.