Altria and Philip Morris seen riding out regulatory focus

Wells Fargo analyst Bonnie Herzog stays positive on the U.S. tobacco industry and keeps Outperform ratings in place on Altria (MO +0.6% ) and Philip Morris International (PM).

While conceding that youth vaping is considered a serious problem by regulators, Herzog notes that there is little consensus on how to effectively crack down on the issue. She sees MO and PM as well-positioned to ride out the regulatory/political climate, pointing to their deep bench of talent, innovation push and general advantage with reduced-risk products due to their scale.