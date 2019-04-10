Rio Tinto faces rebellion from top shareholder Chinalco - FT

Rio Tinto's (RIO +0.8% ) biggest shareholder - Chinalco (ACH +1.8% ), China's state-owned aluminum producer, with a 14% stake - voted against a resolution to repurchase shares at the miner’s annual general meeting today in London.

The reason for ACH's vote against the resolution - which passed in a close vote - is not clear, but if the firm's stake rises above 15%, it would breach a threshold agreed with the Australian government and could be forced to sell shares, Financial Times reports.

The limit was agreed at the time of ACH's investment in 2008 when Rio was the subject of a takeover approach from rival BHP; ACH's share purchase was designed to kill the deal, which was eventually abandoned.

ACH's decision to rebel against the resolution also comes amid heightened tensions between China and Australia over a decision to ban Chinese telecom company Huawei from operating 5G networks.