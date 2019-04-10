Key Tronic announces preliminary Q3 results

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) expects Q3 revenue of ~$108M, which is below previous guidance, primarily as result of reduced orders from two large customers.

Additionally, there were unanticipated delays in the launch of production for two new customers during Q3 that are expected to contribute significant revenue in Q4.

Due revenue shortfall, severance costs and goodwill write down, the Company expects Q3 EPS loss of $1.10 to $1.20; and ~$0.01-$0.03 on adjusted basis.

For Q4, expects sales of ~$115M-$120M, and EPS of $0.10-$0.20; forecasts 2019 revenues to increase by 10% Y/Y