Brazil poised to charge Vale over deadly mine collapse - WSJ

Prosecutors plan to file criminal charges against Vale (NYSE:VALE) and some of its employees in response to January's fatal mine disaster, WSJ reports.

The lead prosecutor says investigators have gathered enough evidence to affirm that Vale employees directly involved in mine operations were aware of risks at the Brumadinho facility before dam collapse that killed ~300 people.

Prosecutors are preparing to file charges for crimes related to the disaster - which could include murder, manslaughter, environmental damage and false representation - and expect to determine if senior Vale officials also knew the dam was at risk of collapse.

Prosecutors also are preparing possible criminal charges of false representation against employees of TÜV SÜD, the German inspection firm that certified Vale’s dam near Brumadinho as safe four months before it collapsed.